Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06. 68,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 113,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

