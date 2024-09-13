Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,062 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.3 %

BX stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.13. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $146.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

