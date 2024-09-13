Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $173.66 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

