Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,741 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.