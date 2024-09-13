Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,222 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.