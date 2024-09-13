Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $278.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $279.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

