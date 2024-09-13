Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $435.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $450.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

