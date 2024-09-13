Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $935.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $831.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

