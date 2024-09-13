Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $747.78 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $875.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $933.27.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

