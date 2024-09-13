Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,296 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 618.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of WaFd worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 21.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 17,472.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.