Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $511.17 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.07.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

