Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $150.77 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

