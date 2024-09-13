Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,017 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $50,986,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $93.88 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $138.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

