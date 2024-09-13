Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

COP opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

