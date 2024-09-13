Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2,267.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,201 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.25 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

