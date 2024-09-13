Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,258 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.