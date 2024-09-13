Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $9.24 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 986.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

