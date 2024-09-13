Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,082 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

