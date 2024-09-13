Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.02 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $36,993,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 612,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 558,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,434,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.