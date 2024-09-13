Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFR opened at $105.84 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

