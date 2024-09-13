Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $139.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

