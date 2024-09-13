Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$12.84 and last traded at C$12.76, with a volume of 25294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.75.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3183521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

