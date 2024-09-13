Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.41. 455,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 279,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.30.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.13.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.