Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading 3.2% Higher

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 3,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercurity Fintech
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.