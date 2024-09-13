Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Debora A. Plunkett Sells 1,843 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,675.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 316,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 232.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

