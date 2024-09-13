Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 819,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 876,832 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $466,230.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,564 shares of company stock worth $744,162. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,577 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

