Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.48 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.48 million and $685,103.46 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

