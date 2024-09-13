Meter Governance Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and $75,583.62 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,415,494 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,096 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

