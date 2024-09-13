Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.36. Methanex has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 346.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 52,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Methanex by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

