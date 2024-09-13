Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.4%.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

