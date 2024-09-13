Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.4%.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
MEI stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Methode Electronics
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Methode Electronics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.