MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $33.01 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $196.63 million and $7.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $33.01 or 0.00054548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,433.27 or 0.99859648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.33246918 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $4,026,502.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

