Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 1,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 95,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $552.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,513.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

