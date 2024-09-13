Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 50.2% in August

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Metso Oyj stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.63. 25,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,775. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

About Metso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.