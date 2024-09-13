Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 50.2% in August

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Metso Oyj stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.63. 25,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,775. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.
About Metso Oyj
