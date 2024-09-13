Michael J. Berthelot Sells 509 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $14,608.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:FDP opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.59.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
