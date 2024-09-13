Michael S. Kerr Sells 517 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Q2 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

