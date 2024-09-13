Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.16. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11,500 shares trading hands.
Minco Silver Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.
Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minco Silver Company Profile
Minco Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal and other mineral properties and projects. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan silver project 3 exploration permits totaling 125.74 km2; and the Changkeng gold project covering an exploration area of 1.19 km2 located to the southwest of Guangzhou City, China.
