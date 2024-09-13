Mizuho Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $185.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.68.

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $162.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

