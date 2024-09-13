Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

