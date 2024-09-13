Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) versus Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 6.70% 24.92% 10.58% Envirotech Vehicles -789.14% -63.54% -54.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Modine Manufacturing and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 4 0 3.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $138.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Envirotech Vehicles”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.41 billion 2.41 $161.50 million $3.03 36.58 Envirotech Vehicles $2.86 million 9.85 -$12.68 million N/A N/A

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units. It also provides heat recovery, round tube plate fin, and motor and generator cooling coils; evaporator unit, fluid, transformer oil, gas, and dry and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, and charge air coolers; liquid-cooled products, such as engine oil, EGR, liquid charge air, transmission and retarder oil, fuel coolers, and condensers; and complete battery thermal management systems and electronics cooling packages. It serves heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; and commercial and industrial equipment OEMs. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

