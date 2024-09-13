Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 475.1% from the August 15th total of 389,500 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 492,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Momentus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentus Stock Performance

Momentus stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 1,840,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,292. Momentus has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

