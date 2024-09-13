Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,251,382.00 in Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,257,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $57,097.04.

Shares of GLUE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,297. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $373.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

