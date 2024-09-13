Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.53 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $159.57 million and $6.53 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00041398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,590,199 coins and its circulating supply is 901,991,857 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

