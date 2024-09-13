MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $51.04 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

