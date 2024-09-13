Morgan Stanley Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $256.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Shares of GEV opened at $215.31 on Friday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $217.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $673,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $30,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

