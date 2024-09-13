Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $152.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

