Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 286,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 210,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average of $154.81. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

