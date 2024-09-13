Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

