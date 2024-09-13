Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $56.65 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $56,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.91 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

