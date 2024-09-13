Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 7,323 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

