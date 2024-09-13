MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Up 5.1%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 831,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,225,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 1,162.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.