MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Up 5.1%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 831,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,225,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 1,162.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSP Recovery Company Profile

In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 360,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $100,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,406 shares in the company, valued at $487,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

